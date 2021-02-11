Hungary: 98 Covid Fatalities, 1,279 New Infections

Fully 98 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,279 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 380,013, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 13,347, while 285,022 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 81,644, while there are 3,747 hospitalised Covid patients, 296 on a ventilator. Altogether 19,414 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,298,814. Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 292,627 people have received their first jab, and 113,570 have been fully inoculated. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (70,500) and Pest County (47,384) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (21,447), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (21,271) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,098). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,373).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay