This is how much the lángos and beer will cost at the Campus Festival

The Campus Festival organizer Debreceni Kft. takes care of the food for the festival-goers, they do not need to involve an external contractor, so you can count on affordable prices.

24.hu talked to Péter Miklósvölgyi, managing director of Debreceni Kft., which organizes the festival, who said that, in his opinion, the target audience of each festival tolerates different services and corresponding price levels. In the case of the Campus Festival, the prices have been adapted to the students’ wallets, and they pay attention to young people who want quality recreation and unforgettable entertainment, but who are not so financially wealthy.

Accordingly, beer will be under HUF 1,000 (approx. 2.63 EUR) everywhere, and you can drink a pint for HUF 690 (approx. 1.82 EUR) at the Soproni stands for all four days. In contrast to other festivals, we also offer plain garlic lángos for HUF 890 (approx. 2.34 EUR), and you can even have a hamburger for HUF 2,000 (approx. 5.27 EUR), but a slice of giant pizza is only HUF 1,200 (approx. 3.16 EUR)

– said Péter Miklósvölgyi. The organizers thought of everyone, so there will be higher, premium category food and drinks, so everyone will be able to spend according to their wallet at the festival. There will also be a grocery store on Campus with a limited selection.

Nine live music stages and more than 300 musical productions await partygoers at the Campus Festival, which runs from July 19-23.

(Debreceni Nap)