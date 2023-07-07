The Campus Festival will be held in Debrecen for the fifteenth time this year

The Campus Festival will be held for the fifteenth time this year in the Big Forest in Debrecen between July 19-23.

They said that in the jubilee year, festival-goers will have a more exciting selection of programs than ever before.

After twelve years, Marcus Füreder, aka Parov Stelar, returns to Debrecen: the pioneer of electro swing, which mixes the jazz sound of the 1920s with electronic music, will come to the festival with his band on July 21.

In addition to the international stars Parov Stelar, ZAZ, Robin Schulz, André Tanneberger (ATB), the German DJ phenomenon, the Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, the English Kerala Dust and the dance diva Minelli, who in 2021 will perform on the Campus with the hit “Rampampam” he immediately entered the international dance charts.

The organizers announced: in addition to the returning domestic festival favorites – Tankcsapda, Majka, Bagossy Brothers Company, Halott Pénz, ByeAlex and Slepp, 30Y, Road – there will be “new titans” who appeared in the Great Forest in recent years, including Azahriah, Carson Coma, Dzsúdló, Elefánt and Krubi.

The band Margaret Island with Viki Lábas in the lead will give a concert on the main stage of the festival, Barbi Scholocher, the singer of Blahalouisiana, and Klári Balázs and György Korda will take the stage. Among others, Zsuzsi Kollányi, Nagy Bogi, Dorka Jéger, Fruzsi Erdős, Bori Péterfy, Sisi, Solére, Lotti Tímári and Vera Tóth will be there at the festival.

Among the rock legends and legendary bands, János Bródy (Tini), János Karácsony with the legendary LGT hits, Beatrice, Bill Gyula Deák, and the singer of Karthago and East, Tamás Takáts, will perform on the Campus stage.

This time too, University Square will be on Campus, where the focus will now be on high school students and future university students.

The anniversary event, starting on July 19, will welcome visitors for four nights in a unique Nagy Forest environment, at the best-equipped and most shaded festival venue in the country – indicated festival director Péter Miklósvölgyi, adding: the Campus is now one of Hungary’s largest summer cultural events, attended by 27,000 people at its launch, last year 116,000 people have already visited.

The detailed program can be read here.