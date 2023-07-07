The weekly coronavirus data service will end in Hungary

The Coronavírus Press Center is canceling the provision of weekly data on the number of people infected with the coronavirus.

On Friday, the organization told MTI:

after only sporadic, individual coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Hungary for weeks, i.e. there is no longer an epidemic, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has also officially ended the global emergency, the weekly report on the number of people infected with the coronavirus data communication is terminated.

Of course, the vaccination can still be taken, they added.

