A man hid in a closet from the police in Debrecen

Debrecen patrol officers received information on July 5, 2023, that a wanted person was staying in a local property. When the uniformed officers appeared at the address, they were met by the convict’s relative who told them the man was not in the apartment.

However, they could not outwit the patrols, they searched the house, during which they found the man wanted by the Debrecen Court’s Criminal Enforcement Team hiding in one of the closets. The 28-year-old local resident was arrested and brought to the police station.

(police.hu)