Traffic schedule during the Campus Festival

July 19-23, 2023 this year’s Campus festival will be held between DKV Zrt. helps people who want to have fun get to the festival with more frequent services on tram 1 and bus lines 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y. Due to the increased travel demand, instead of the night buses 92, 93 and 94, during the festival, the DKV provides night buses C1, C2 and C3 for those who want to party.

Due to the preparatory work, buses 16, 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y will be running on a diversion route from the start of operations on Monday, July 17, until the end of the festival, until closing on Sunday, July 23.

BUS DIVERSION ROUTE

Bus number 16

In the direction of the Pharmaceutical Factory:

After the Baksay Sándor utca stop, bus number 16 continues straight in the direction of the University, and then uses the Nagyerdei körút – Pallagi út diversion route.

In the direction of the Grand Station:

Route 16 turns right after the Szociális Otthon stop in the direction of the Clinics, and then runs on the diversion route Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út.

Bus number 22

After the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop, route 22 turns back at the roundabout, and then runs on the diversion route Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate. Bus 22 continues on its original route after the Köztemető, main gate stop.

Bus number 22Y

Route 22Y turns right after the Szociális Otthon stop, then runs on the diversion route Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Köztemető, main gate. The 22Y bus continues on its original route after the Köztemető, main gate stop.

Bus number 24

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, route 24 runs on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus. Bus 24 turns back at the roundabout and continues on its original route.

Bus number 24Y

After the Köztemető, main gate stop, the 24Y bus runs on the diversion route Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Pallagi út. Route 24Y continues on its original route after the Social Home stop.

Buses 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y will not stop at the Köztemető, main gate and Köztemető, south gate stops outside the opening hours of the Köztemető between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. during the diversion.

Buses 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y during the diversion period outside the opening hours of the Public Cemetery between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., and the auxiliary buses that run from 5:00 p.m. to the Public Cemetery, main gate and the Public Cemetery, south gate stops are not affected. The flights on the diversion route only stop at the Kardos utca, University and Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stops.

DAILY TRAFFIC

Tram 1:

The trams depart from Nagyállomás more frequently between 17:00 and 19:00, every 8 minutes. Between 19:00 and 23:00 there are flights every 10 minutes on line 1.

Buses 22, 22Y, 24 and 24Y:

The buses run more frequently from 5:00 p.m. until closing, with a following time of 15 minutes.

NIGHT TRAFFIC

ELECTRIC TRANSPORTATION

Tram 1:

During the Campus festival, from Wednesday to Saturday, trams 1 also run at night. The flights depart from Nagyállomás every 15 minutes from 11:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. after closing time.

BUS TRANSPORT

Compared to the previous year, the number of sold Campus tickets and passes increased by 20%. That is why DKV Zrt is increasing the number of its night flights this year. Due to the significantly increased travel demand, the company has integrated the schedule of flights 92, 93 and 94 into the schedule of C1, C2 and C3 buses. During the festival, routes 92, 93 and 94 will not run, and instead of solo electric buses, larger capacity articulated buses will run on all party routes.

ROUTE OF NIGHT BUSES

C1 bus

Directions: Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of the University) – Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Nyíl utca – Árpád tér – Kassai út – Sámsoni út – Acsádi út – Veres Péter út – Vámospércsi út – Létai út – Lahner út – Diószegi út – Borzán Gáspár utca – Monostorpályi út – Mikepércsi út – Nagyállomás

Stops: Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of the University), Kardos utca, Hadházi út, Árpád tér, Laktanya utca, Thököly utca, Budai Nagy Antal utca, Szalók utca, Acsádi út, Skalnitzky Antal utca, Veres Péter utca, Hold utca, Regional Training Center, Sólyom Street, Keresztesi Street, Vadliba Street, Irányi Dániel Street, Schweidel József Street, Lahner Street, Diószegi Street, Borzán Gáspár Street, Canning Factory, Kabar Street, Wekerle Street, Debrecen Power Plant, Nagystation

Departure times from the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop: 0:00, 0:20, 0:40, 1:00, 1:20, 1:40 2:00, 2:20, 2:40, 3:00, 3: 20

C2 bus

Directions: Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of the University) – Nagyerdei körút – Egyetem tér – Dóczy József utca – Békessy Béla utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Thomas Mann utca – Nádor utca – Dózsa György utca – Mester utca – Pesti utca – Kishegyesi utca – Derék utca – Vincellér utca – István út – Vértesi utca – Gázvezið utca – Mikepércsi út – Nagyállomás

Stops: Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of the University), Dóczy József utca, Csokonai Vitéz Mihály High School, DAB headquarters, Dienes László High School, Dózsa György utca, Csemete utca, Mester utca, Pesti utca, Kishegyesi ut, Dorottya utca, Derék utca, Ice Hall, László Holló Walk, Sárvári Pál Street, Vincellér Street, Tócóskert Square, Kanális Street, Bádogos Street, Gázvezið Street, Debreceni Power Plant, Nagyállómás

Departure times from the Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus stop: 0:10, 0:30, 0:50, 1:10, 1:30, 1:50, 2:10, 2:30, 2:50, 3:10, 3 :30

C3 bus

Directions: Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of the University) – Nagyerdei körút – Egyetem tér – Dóczy József utca – Békessy Béla utca – Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Szabó Lőrincz utca – Károli Gáspár utca – Vezér utca – Böszörményi út – number 35 main road – Sillye Gábor utca – Felsőjózsai utca – Elek utca – Rózsavölgy utca – Gönczy Pál utca – Bocskai István utca – Tokaji utca – Templom utca – Alsójózsai utca – Nagyszentgyörgy utca

Stops: Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of the University), Dóczy József utca, Csokonai Vitéz Mihály High School, Békessy Béla utca, Böszörményi út Campus, Kertváros, Füredi kapu, Honvéd Secondary School, Szabó Lőrincz utca, Károli Gáspár utca, Nyék utca, Branyiszkó utca . , Rózsavölgy utca, Pál utca, Gönczy Pál Primary School, Csonkatorony utca, Józsakert utca, Templom utca, Alsójózsai utca, Nagyszentgyörgy utca.

Departure times from the Klinikai Központ Nagyerde Campus stop: 0:15, 0:35, 0:55, 1:15, 1:35, 1:55, 2:15, 2:35, 2:55, 3:15, 3 :35

(DKV)