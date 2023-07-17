Thunderstorms Expected With Hail and Winds of 60-80 km/h – Orange Alert Issued For Two Counties

The National Meteorological Service (OMSZ) has issued a level two orange weather alert for Győr-Moson-Sopron and Vas counties due to the risk of severe thunderstorms, with the risk of lightning, wind and hail accompanying the thunderstorms. They said on Monday that thunderstorms could occur mainly in the northern part of the country in the second half of the day, but in some places, thunderstorms cannot be excluded.

There is also a chance of heavy thunderstorms in the northeast from late afternoon. The thunderstorms may be accompanied by gusty winds of 60-80 km/h, hail with 1-2 cm of ice, and occasional downpours. Intense thunderstorms may be accompanied by ice larger than 2-3 centimetres and damaging wind gusts above 90 kilometres per hour. During the evening hours, thunderstorms will subside in the northeast and leave the country.

On Tuesday, extreme UV-B radiation is expected in the Southern Transdanubia and Southern Great Plain, with UV index values above 8 in both regions. The rest of the country is also expected to have very high UV-B radiation, with the UV index above 7, the OMSZ said. Normal skin types may experience redness after just 15-20 minutes of sun exposure, so the meteorological service is urging everyone to take extra precautions against sunburn and avoid sun exposure between 11am and 3pm. The OMSZ recommends wearing a T-shirt over the shoulders, a straw hat and sunscreen.

This summer’s heat record was broken on Sunday with a temperature of 38.1 Celsius in Derekegyháza.

