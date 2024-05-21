The Spring Exhibition is on display in Debrecen until June 20 – photos

Culture Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Spring Exhibition is on display in Debrecen until June 20 – photos

On May 11, the 33rd Debrecen Spring Exhibition opened in the Bényi Gallery (Kölcsey Center). The exhibition can be seen until June 20, 2024, during the opening hours of the Kölcsey Center (Debrecen, Hunyadi u. 1-3), daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during evening events until 7 p.m.

The Spring Exhibition in Debrecen is a forum for local or native artists who professionally practice fine, photographic and industrial art. In the series, painting and graphics/photography are presented every two years, with graphics/photography being emphasized in 2024.

Related Posts

Local Holocaust Memorial

Flights Between Debrecen and Tel-Aviv Launched

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Up to 3,000 people can watch the Peace Concert in the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, donations are now available

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *