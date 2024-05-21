Changeable, rainy-thunderstorm weather will continue this week

Changeable, sunny and cloudy weather will continue next week; mainly at the beginning of the week, rain, thunderstorms, and downpours can be expected, and the peak temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius – according to the forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.

On Whit Monday, in addition to the strong formation of cumulus clouds during the day, several hours of sunshine can be expected everywhere, but especially from the midday hours, more and more showers and thunderstorms can be expected, which may also be accompanied by downpours and hail; severe thunderstorms are also possible. The south and south-easterly winds will pick up only in some places, but stormy gusts may occur near thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is between 23 and 29 degrees.

On Tuesday, in addition to cumulus clouds and veil clouds, the sun may shine for several hours. Especially in the Transdanubia, and in the second half of the day, rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected in many places, in some places there will be downpours, hail, and significant amounts of precipitation may fall in several places. In some places, the southeast wind revives and strengthens, and stormy gusts may occur during thunderstorms. The temperature will be between 11 and 17 degrees in the morning and 22 and 30 degrees in the afternoon; lower values can be measured in the west.

From Wednesday to Sunday, you can expect several hours of sunshine in most parts of the country, sporadic showers and thunderstorms are possible. On Wednesday, the southwest and west wind will pick up and in some places become stronger, 12-17 degrees in the morning and 21-28 degrees in the afternoon.

On Thursday, there will be mostly westerly and northwesterly winds in the morning

9-16, in the afternoon it can be 22-27 degrees.

On Friday, the southerly wind will pick up in many places, and the temperature will rise from 9-16 degrees in the morning to between 21 and 28 degrees.

On Saturday, the southeast and east winds will strengthen in some places, 10-17 degrees in the morning and 22-29 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the north-easterly and northerly winds may be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts in several places. The air warms from 11-17 degrees in the morning to 23-29 degrees.

