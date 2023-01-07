Hungary Jobless Rate 3.8% in November

Hungary’s jobless rate in November was 3.8%, as against 3.6% the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Taking the 3-month rolling average, the number of jobless aged 15-74 grew by 7,000 to 184,000, while the unemployment rate went up by 0.1 percentage point to 3.8% in September-November last year compared with a year earlier. The average number of employed aged 15-74 was 4.706 million, 29,000 more than the previous year. In the September-November period, the number of employed rose by an annual 26,000 to 4.713 million. The number of employees in the primary labour market grew by 26,000 and the number of workers abroad went up by 16,000, though there was a drop of 16,000 in the public sector.

