Hungary Registers 253 Coronavirus Fatalities, 10,167 New Infections

Fully 253 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 10,167 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Saturday.

Altogether 1,870,631 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 667,303 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 211,028 while hospitals are caring for 11,779 Covid patients, 1,512 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 624,779 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 19,752. Fully 392,314 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (118,215) and Pest County (87,512), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (35,783), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (34,809) and Hajdú-Bihar (33,343). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13,615).