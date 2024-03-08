KSH: Consumer prices increased by 3.7 percent in February in Hungary

In February 2024, consumer prices were on average 3.7 percent higher than a year earlier. Compared to January, prices rose by an average of 0.7 percent, vehicle fuels rose by 6.7 percent, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

Compared to February 2023, the price of food increased by 2.2 percent, including mainly sugar (32.8 percent), chocolate and cocoa (14.4 percent), non-alcoholic soft drinks (12.7 percent), buffet goods ( 12.2 percent), as well as pork (9.4 percent). Within the product group, the price of flour decreased by 19.6 percent, eggs by 19.1 percent, cheese by 15.6 percent, butter and buttercream by 15.3 percent, dry pasta by 13.4 percent, and milk by 11.2 percent.

According to the report, household energy became 9.0 percent cheaper, including 19.3 percent less for piped gas, 3.3 percent less for electricity, and 1.9 percent less for firewood.

The price of services increased by 10.0 percent, including rent 14.4, vehicle repair and maintenance 10.8, tolls, car rental, parking 10.8, sports and museum tickets 9.5, holiday services 9 .7 percent more expensive, travel to work and school became 21.7 percent cheaper.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose by 5.3 percent, including spirits by 5.9 percent.

The data of the KSH shows that the price of pet food is 11.9, that of detergents and cleaning products is 11.0, that of medicine and medicinal products

7.3, personal care products increased by 4.7 percent.

Consumer durables had to be paid 2.0 percent less, within which the price of used cars fell by 10.5 percent, kitchen and other furniture by 6.9 percent, heating and cooking equipment by 2.3 percent, room furniture by 2.1 percent, of new passenger cars increased by 1.3 percent. Vehicle fuels became cheaper by 2.4 percent.

Compared to January 2024, consumer prices rose by an average of 0.7 percent. Food prices rose by an average of 0.2 percent in one month, including seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit) by 1.1, chocolate and cocoa by 1.5, non-alcoholic soft drinks by 1.1, buffet goods 0.7, pastries 0.6, bread 0.5 percent more, sugar 3.4, coffee 2.0, eggs 1.5, poultry 1.3, butter and buttercream, and pork cost 1.2-1.2, and dairy products 1.1 percent less.

Household energy rose in price by 0.6 percent in one month, within which you had to pay 1.7 percent more for piped gas and 2.2 percent less for firewood.

Services rose in price by 0.6 percent compared to January, including vehicle repair and maintenance by 1.5 percent, rent and apartment repair and maintenance by 1.0-1.0 percent.

The price of vehicle fuels increased by 6.7 percent in one month, KSH reported.

