The Budai Nagy Antal Street bus stop located on Sámsoni út, in the direction of Kassai út, will be closed due to utility construction works from the start of operation on Friday, March 8, 2024, until the expected closure of operation on Wednesday, March 13.

During the works, buses 11, 19, 23, 23Y, 90Y and 91Y will stop at a temporary stop located 50 meters ahead in the direction of Kassai út, DKV Zrt informed.

(DKV)