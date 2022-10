From the start of operations on Tuesday, October 4, utility repair work will be carried out in the vicinity of the Bercsényi utca stop in the direction of Rákóczi utca, so many services will stop at temporary stops.

Until the works are completed, trolleybuses marked 3, 3A and buses marked 11, 22, 22Y 43, 90Y will stop at the temporary stop 80 meters ahead.

debreceniap.hu