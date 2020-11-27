An entrepreneur tried to pull down those in need in Debrecen – The municipality was indignant

The local government of the City of Debrecen is outraged by the fact that some people want to make a profit for those in need – read the local government’s statement. The Office has been notified that in the social media a tender writer would help to apply for support from the City of Debrecen Aid Fund for a fee.

The municipality of Debrecen draws attention to the fact that the staff of the social department of the mayor’s office provides all the information and assistance for writing and submitting the application – there is no need to write an application.

In addition, those wishing to apply can get help from the information line launched by the municipality. The telephone numbers that can be called are: 06-52-517-768; 06-52-517-614 or you can also register on the website the city of Debrecen.