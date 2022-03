A machine smoked in Debrecen in a one thousand square meters factory building.

The hall was filled with smoke, and everyone left the building in time. Professional firefighters from Debrecen, Hajdúböszörmény, Hajdúszoboszló and Nyíradony were alerted to the scene. The units have shut down the machine under the direction of the Disaster Management Operations Service.

OKF

pixabay