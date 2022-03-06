Nearly a Thousand People Applied for Asylum in Hungary Since the Beginning of the War

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Since the beginning of the war, 959 asylum applications have been registered with the National Directorate-General of Aliens Policing. The data reflect Saturday morning conditions.

 

According to the relevant legislation, Hungary grants temporary protection to foreigners who have been forced to flee their country en masse due to armed conflict, civil war, ethnic clash and general, systematic, gross violations of human rights.
As an asylum seeker, you can currently stay legally in Hungary for one year, but this period can be extended.


If those arriving in Hungary have the conditions for legal residence, i.e. a residence permit or a biometric passport, they are free to enter and stay in Hungary. Those who do not have one can obtain a temporary residence permit at border collection points or at the authority’s customer service offices, the communication said.

24.hu
pixabay

