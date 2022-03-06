Charity Evening at the Debrecen Ice Hall

Sport
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Charity Evening at the Debrecen Ice Hall

The Institute for the Coordination of Sports Science of the University of Debrecen is organizing a charity ice skating evening on Tuesday, March 8th, from 19:00 to 22:00 at the Debrecen Ice Hall (4031 Debrecen, Derék street 33.), in cooperation with the Hungarian Red Cross.

 

Everyone can take part in the event free of charge, but the condition for entry is to submit as many of the products listed below as possible, which will reach those in need through the Hungarian Red Cross:


– durable foodstuffs,

– blankets,

– hygiene products: wipes, diapers (mainly sizes 3-4-5), paper handkerchiefs,

– baby food,

– instant (3 in one) coffee, soup, chocolate,

– lemon juice, tea, sugar

– small salted and sweet biscuits


Facebook event

pixabay

Related Posts

Luca Kozák from Debrecen ran a national peak on a 60 m dam

Bácsi Éva

Charity Evening at the Debrecen Ice Hall

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Luca Kozák from Debrecen is third in the athletics competition in Torun with a national top setting

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *