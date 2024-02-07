Katalin Novák Answered a Journalist’s Question for the First Time After It Was Revealed That She Pardoned an Accomplice of a Pedophile

444.hu talked to Endre K., the former deputy director of the children’s home in Bicske, who was previously sentenced to three years and four months in prison because, as an accomplice of the pedophile director, he tried to persuade the children to withdraw their reports.

Last year, Endre K., the accomplice of the pedophile director, secretly received a presidential pardon from Katalin Novák. When the newspaper asked about the presidential pardon, he said: “I did not write the request, I cannot comment on that.” When asked who wrote the request, he only said, “I’m sorry, I can’t comment the case right now.”

What happened at the orphanage?

On April 27th, 2023, because of the papal visit, Katalin Novák secretly pardoned the accomplice who covered the pedophile ex-director of the children’s home in Bicske.

János V., the director of the children’s home in Bicske, harassed at least ten minor boys between 2004 and 2016, several of whom reported on this in October 2016 on RTL’s “Outside the House” TV program.

Two victims, Levente Illés and Julián Pop Mert, told their what had happened giving their names and faces to the story. Charges were brought against the director and the teacher a year later, in August 2017. According to the indictment, V., who managed the home for 26 years, forced the boys entrusted to his care to perform oral sex in return for various discounts. V. was also an honorary citizen of Bicske, the recipient of the prestigious child protection award, the Bárczy Award. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for all this. At the same time, however, the director and his deputy, who was pardoned in April, were convicted of coercion for trying to get the children to withdraw their reports.

According to Katalin Novák…

In response to the question regarding the presidential pardon, Katalin Novák said at the press conference held with Hacsaturján Vahagn, the President of the Republic of Armenia: as a mother of three children, she stands by Hungarian families and children. She emphasized that she is disgusted by pedophilia and considers it one of the most disgusting and serious crimes. “During my presidency, there was no pardon for pedophiles, and there will be no pardon for them in the future, either. It was the same in this case. At the time, I was one of the loudest vanguards of strict action against pedophiles and the introduction of a register of pedophiles.”

The president added that due to legal provisions, the reasons for presidential pardon decisions are not public.

Thus, it is natural that every decision of grace raises questions, and these questions remain or remain unanswered in the given case. “In recent days, we have witnessed a political campaign that contained a lot of untrue statements. It is also true of every clemency decision that it is divisive by nature, and I always try to make the most careful decision on the hundreds of clemency applications presented to me. I sympathize with all the victims of pedophilia, and if someone, either from the government or the opposition, really has the intention to act more effectively against pedophilia and the perpetrators of pedophile crimes, then I am their partner now and will be their partner in the future” – the president of the republic concluded her answer.

