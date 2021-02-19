Hungary Records 104 Covid Fatalities, 2,853 new Infections

Fully 104 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,853 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 394,023, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 14,035, while 301,363 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 78,625, while there are 4,021 hospitalised Covid patients, 332 on a ventilator. Altogether 22,893 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,434,878. Fully 365,021 people have been vaccinated so far, with 141,023 having received the second jab. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (73,276) and Pest County (49,387) so far, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (22,273), Hajdú-Bihar (22,106) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,930). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,778).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay