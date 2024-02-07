Zoo Debrecen Welcomes Spring With a Bear Festival

True to its tradition and to the folk belief associated with the Day of the Candlemas, on February 2nd, Debrecen Zoo tried with the help of Dönci, the bear, to predict the weather and the end of winter. In the cloudy weather, Dönci looked for his shade in vain, and he also had plenty of ten hours outside, so he cheerfully lingered in his catwalk, which means that we will soon need to take out our spring clothes.

Debrecen Zoo invites all those who want to celebrate the end of winter and the approach of spring together in a truly special environment, in a cavalcade of colors provided by the diversity of the living world and thematic programs, to a frenzied Bear Soring Festival on February 10th.

At the city’s carnival event, a full-day cavalcade of programs will include a live music night, a Bear Hospital, honey tasting, a book fair, a costume and bear beauty contest, as well as a puppet show and folk make-up as the main attractions for young and old alike. The bear’s namesakes, as well as all those animal species that have striking or special “costumes” for hiding, will be presented on a thematic guided tour, but a whole day’s program will also be offered in the festive Animals in Action, the map search game and the interactive exhibition of the tangible relics of the late inhabitants.

The zoo encourages its visitors to bravely put on their most magnificent costume or mask and take part in the costume contest, but in a creative workshop there will be an opportunity to make fun masks or even noise-making devices and animal face painting.

All programs are free of charge with a valid zoo ticket.