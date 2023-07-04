Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló became the bath of the year

After last year’s success, the Hungarospa in Hajdúszoboszló was chosen as the best spa of the year again this year.

For the 21st time this year, Utazó magazine awarded the best tourism service providers based on their previous year’s performance in thirty categories. Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló won the “Spa of the Year” category based on the votes of invited experts and readers, repeating last year’s success – read on the spa’s website.

The awards were presented on June 28, 2023, by Tamás Flesch, President of the Hungarian Hotels and Restaurants Association (MSSZÉSZ), János Árpád Potápi, State Secretary for National Policy at the Prime Minister’s Office, and M. Zoltán Érsek, Editor-in-Chief of the Utazó magazine at the Continental Hotel in Budapest.

The recognition of Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszlói Zrt. was received by CEO Enikő Czegle-Pinczés.

The full list of 2023 awardees:

The family-friendly hotel of the year is Kolping Hotel Spa & Family Resort.

The adult-friendly hotel of the year is Imola Hotel Platán.

The pet-friendly hotel of the year is Dráva Hotel Thermal Resort.

The green hotel of the year is Thermal Hotel Visegrád.

The wellness hotel of the year is Avalon Resort & Spa.

The spa hotel of the year is the NaturMed Hotel Carbona in Hévíz.

The business hotel of the year is Radisson Blu Béke Hotel.

The city hotel of the year is Danubius Hotel Rába.

The tourism operator of the year is Hotel&More Hotel Management.

The tourism organization of the year is Kis-Duna mente TDM Nonprofit Kft.

The tourism professional of the year is hotel director Miklós Gaál.

The tourist city of the year is Gyula.

The airline of the year is Wizz Air.

The travel agency of the year is OTP Travel.

The bath of the year is Hungarospa Hajdúszoboszló.

The water park of the year is Aquaworld Budapest.

The Budapest restaurant of the year is Pierrot Café & Restaurant.

The hotel restaurant of the year is Araz Restaurant.

The rural restaurant of the year is 42 Restaurant in Esztergom.

The Transylvanian Hungarian accommodation of the year is the Nisztor Panzió in Csernakeresztúr.

The Transylvanian Hungarian restaurant of the year is Gerendás Panzió és Étterem (Makfalva).

The Hungarian accommodation of the year in the highlands is Pension St. Petrus Vini (Komáromszentpéter).

The upland Hungarian restaurant of the year is Hencz Étterem (Csilizradvány).

The Vojvodina Hungarian accommodation of the year is Villa Gurman 024 (Topolya).

The Vojvodina Hungarian restaurant of the year is Hedera Étterem (Hajdújárás).

The Muravidék Hungarian accommodation of the year is Cuk Borház (Lendva).

The Muravidék Hungarian restaurant of the year is Pri Lujzi (Dobronak).

The Hungarian accommodation of the year in Croatia is Citadella Étterem és Panzió (Várdaróc).

The Croatian Hungarian restaurant of the year is Darócz Étterem (Várdaróc).

Julianna Szabó of the Csernakeresztúr Tradition Preservation Association received the award for the preservation of Hungarian traditions in Transylvania.

(Debreceni Nap)