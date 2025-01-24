Debrecen police catch suspect behind scam that fooled 25 victims with fake tire offers

The suspect defrauded 25 people with tires advertised online, and the Debrecen detectives brought the fraud scheme to an end as part of the Matrix Project.

A man from Debrecen filed a report with the police last summer. He placed an advertisement on a popular social media platform, looking to buy tires. It didn’t take long before he received an offer that seemed very good, which was also supported by photos from the advertiser. They discussed the details of the deal, and the unsuspecting man transferred the payment to the provided bank account. The buyer then waited patiently, but the tires never arrived. Although the seller did not disappear, and responded to messages, it turned out that he was only deceiving the victim.

The police immediately started their investigation, gathered data, and interviewed witnesses, which soon led to a breakthrough. A man from Vécs came under suspicion, and it was discovered that this was not his only fraudulent act. He had defrauded 25 people using the same method. According to the investigation, further victims are expected to come forward.

On January 21, the Debrecen detectives, with the help of the Gyöngyös Police Department’s Criminal Division, arrested the 28-year-old man. He was taken into custody, and the court, upon the prosecutor’s request, ordered his detention. He will be held accountable for committing fraud as a business.

