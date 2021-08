There was a fatal accident between Derecske and Konyár on Thursday afternoon (18th August), police informed MTI.

According to the announcement of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, a train collided with a car on the road 4811, at the railway crossing between the two settlements. The driver of the car died on the scene.

The affected railway crossing was closed by the police, it was possible to get to Hosszúpályi and Sáránd – they added.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: MTI – Zsolt Czeglédi