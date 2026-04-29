A man stole chocolate from a shop in Derecske, but was caught by a passing motorcycle police officer

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters shared the unusual case on social media, highlighting how being in the right place at the right time made all the difference.

A 28-year-old man attempted to steal large quantities of chocolate from a grocery store with the intention of reselling them. He stuffed as many bars as he could into his pockets and trousers. The store’s security guard spotted his actions on camera, and together with several employees tried to stop him at the entrance.

The suspect initially appeared confused, then began to struggle with them, pulling one employee’s hair and repeatedly hitting the guard. During his escape, several chocolate bars fell out of his pockets, but he still managed to flee.

The guard immediately went after him but quickly lost sight of the suspect. At that moment, a motorcycle police officer happened to pass by. After hearing a detailed description, the officer—Staff Sergeant László Veres—set off in pursuit without hesitation.

He searched the area street by street and eventually found the suspect. After stopping and identifying him, he called for backup. Several stolen chocolate bars were recovered, and the 28-year-old man from Konyár was taken to the police station.

He was questioned as a suspect for robbery, taken into custody, and the court later ordered his detention.