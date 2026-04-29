Mirror Lake to be renewed and new digital cemetery service launched in Debrecen

A major development project has been announced in Debrecen, including the renovation of the Tükörtó (Mirror Lake) and the introduction of a new digital cemetery service.

The EnviMAP® Cemetery system has been launched in the city’s public cemeteries, developed by Envirosense Hungary Kft. on behalf of A.K.S.D. Kft.. The digital map-based platform aims to help visitors navigate cemeteries more easily while also supporting modern operational tasks.

At a press conference, Mayor László Papp highlighted that the Debrecen Public Cemetery is one of the largest and most significant in Hungary. The new system allows visitors to search for graves by name or date of death, view photos, light virtual candles, and even remotely order grave maintenance or decoration—particularly useful for those living abroad.

The system covers both the Debrecen and Józsa cemeteries, where all graves are digitally registered and searchable. Navigation features can guide visitors directly to specific graves, while ordered services are carried out by A.K.S.D. staff, with photo confirmation sent afterward.

Alongside the digital upgrade, the city will also renovate the Tükörtó. The project will address both technical and aesthetic issues, introducing a modern water circulation system that will keep the lake filled year-round. The surrounding area will also be improved with landscaping and upgraded walkways, and the nearby “Boy Holding a Fish” statue will be restored as well.

Photo: debrecen.hu