These programs will be at the Flower Carnival in Debrecen in 2021

The flower carts will be exhibited on August 20 in the stadium-side part of Nagyerdei körút, and then on August 21 and 22 in Kossuth Square. The flower car exhibition can be viewed free of charge.

All important information can be found on the Flower Carnival website.

18th August Tuesday

Kölcsey Centre

9.30 am – 8.00 pm

Exhibitions

Sky Scale – Commemorative exhibition for Sándor Makoldi

Own Eden II. – Exhibition by painter Viola Boros

10.00 am – 7.00 pm

Playmobil Exhibition

Aquaticum Debrecen Bath

10.00 am and 3.00 pm

Dance at the bath!

Amusement Park

10.00 am – 7.00 pm

Galiba Children’s Festival

Nagyerdei park

10.00 am – 10.00 pm

Art promenade in the Great Forest

Piac Street 1-3.

12.00-10.00 pm

Crafts Fair

Kossuth Square

6.00 pm – 8.30 pm

Flashmob performances by art ensembles

Nádor Dósa Square

7.00 pm

Open-air music

Derecske Youth Wind Orchestra



Székelyek parkja

7.00 pm

Flower of worlds – planting roses for unity

Old Town Hall

8.00 pm

Town Hall music evenings

Klári & L&G&T

19th August Wednesday

Kölcsey Centre

9.30 am – 8.00 pm

Exhibitions

Sky Scale – Commemorative exhibition for Sándor Makoldi

Own Eden II. – Exhibition by painter Viola Boros

10.00 am – 7.00 pm

Playmobil Exhibition

Aquaticum Debrecen Bath

10.00 am and 3.00 pm

Dance at the bath!

Amusement Park

10.00 am – 7.00 pm

Galiba Children’s Festival

Nagyerdei park

10.00 am – 10.00 pm

Art promenade in the Great Forest

Piac Street 1-3.

12.00-10.00 pm

Crafts Fair

Old Town Hall – Nádor Dósa Square

4.00 pm-6.00 pm

Flower Festival sightseeing walk

Kossuth Square

6.00 pm – 8.00 pm

Flashmob performances by art ensembles

Nádor Dósa Square

7.00 pm

Open-air music

Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

Nagyerdei Open Air Theatre

7.00 pm

30 years hypnotised by the waltz –

Valcer Dance Studio

Old Town Hall

8.00 pm

Town Hall music evenings

Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

20th August Thursday

Kossuth Square

8:45

Solemn flag raising

20:30

Hungarikum Gala Concert

Nádor Dósa Square

9:00

Wreath of the statue of St. Stephen and the blessing of the new bread

Formal speech by Lajos Kósa, Member of Parliament

Ascension of the Holy Crown hot air balloon

20:30

Dancing flashmobs

Nagyerdei Open Air Theatre

10: 00-14: 00

Performances by art ensembles

18:30

Concert of Csík Orchestra, guest: Krisztián Grecsó and Miklós H. Vecsei

Amusement park

9: 00-18: 00

Galiba Children’s Festival

Nagyerdei körút

8: 00: 24: 00

Flower carts promenade

8: 30-12: 30

The city is dancing

8: 00-24: 00

Veteran bicycle exhibition

20: 30-21: 45

Light games

Nagyerdei park

10: 00-01: 00

Czech Beer Terrace

Piac Street 1-3.

12: 00-22: 00

Craft Fair

University Square

22:00

Street ball – Gergő Rácz and his band

Pál Perényi Salakmotor Stadium

15:00

Motor race

Kölcsey Centre

9: 00-19: 00

Exhibitions

Csapó street pedestrian zone

9: 00-22: 00 39.

Hungarian Press Photo Exhibition

Photo: MTI / János Vajda