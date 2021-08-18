The man wanted to protect the crop, so he shot the starlings

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the man who shot several birds with an air rifle to protect the mulberry crop in his yard.

The mulberry tree in the courtyard of the accused’s family house in Balmazújváros was regularly covered with starlings. The man first fired at the starlings on the tree on June 25, 2021, at 5 p.m., with an air gun with an optical sight in his possession, one of which fell to a neighboring plot and was died there as a result of the shot.

Subsequently, on July 3, 2021, the defendant again wanted to scare the birds off the tree, so he fired a shot with the air gun again, which hit a starling. The bird fell into the neighbor’s garden and was later destroyed.

On both occasions, the defendant’s conduct unjustifiably abused a vertebrate in such a way as to cause the death of the birds.

The investigation of the case was carried out by the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for 2 counts of torture in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court testify the accused as a measure without conducting a trial, based on the content of the documents, and confiscate the sighted air gun used as a means of perpetration.

ugyeszseg.hu