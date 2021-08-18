The Great Church is waiting for a night visit on August 20th

August 20 is an important holiday for all Debrecen, as during the carnival week, dozens of tourists and locals can choose from a variety of cultural programs. There is no other thing in the offer of the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen: visitors are also invited to a night visit, a guided tour with wine, an organ concert and a producer market.

The Reformed Great Church is the iconic building of the city, making it a popular tourist destination for visitors to Debrecen. This year, more than eleven thousand visitors visited the sacred center, although the church was not allowed to receive tourists in the first third of the year, and for a long time after that the visit was subject to a certificate of protection.

For the week of the Flower Carnival in Debrecen, they have been preparing a special program in the Great Church for years, and this is no different this year either. The summer program of the “Great Church in Love” ends this week, so on the 18th of August (Wednesday) at noon, the “Lovers of Music” will be able to take part in the program of chimes and organ concerts for the last time. After the daytime visit, the Great Church will reopen on Wednesday night for those who want to make their church visit special. Between 7pm and 11pm, all of the church’s exhibition spaces can be viewed, while colorful mood lights, film screenings and organ music make the night tour even more memorable.

There are still a limited number of tickets available for the Thursday evening guided tour with wine. The summer program announced for “Lovers of Experiences” was packed every Thursday, with more than 200 guests watching the sunset with a glass of white wine in hand from the panoramic sidewalk of the Great Church. The program is subject to pre-registration: you can apply for the tour starting at 7 pm on August 19 at the e-mail address nagytemplom.turisztika@reformatus.hu or by calling 06 30 190 4409.

On August 20, although the usual carnival parade will be missed, the Great Church will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., when guests will be briefed by tourists each hour.

The members of the congregation and the residents of the town will not be left without a program during the long weekend of the festivities: on Saturday, the Great Church Congregation will hold its last summer Church Fair in the inner courtyard of Leány utca 2. The fair, which runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., features a selection of local produce and artisans: meat, eggs, mushrooms, syrups, cheeses, as well as ceramic souvenirs and artisan soaps. And on August 22, at the service beginning at 10 a.m., after a long time, we can have the sacrament together again in the Great Church on the occasion of the thanksgiving of the faithful for the new bread.

debreceninap.hu