An Afghan man has been charged with trying to hit a police officer

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of violence against an official against an Afghan man in asylum custody because he hit the policeman who arrested him, the prosecutor’s office told MTI on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the incident took place at the Asylum Guard Reception Center in Nyírbátor. On May 30, 2022, two police officers, an armed security guard, and a social worker accompanied the 23-year-old Afghan citizen in the corridor of the facility, who suddenly, without precedent, turned around and hit the policeman accompanying him in the face with an outstretched arm.

The regional investigative prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation on the day of the crime and brought the man to the prosecutor’s office. The man then showed aggressive behavior again.

The public prosecutor’s office interrogated the foreign man as a suspect and proposed that if he admits to his actions, the court should sentence him to a suspended prison sentence and expel him from the territory of Hungary for five years, the announcement states.