English stand-up comedy night returns to MODEM with Hot Paprika Comedy

International comedy is making a comeback in Debrecen as Hot Paprika Comedy teams up with MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts to host a special English-language stand-up night on May 8.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at MODEM, offering a lively evening for both local and international audiences. Ticket prices are set at 1,750 HUF for students and 3,000 HUF for adults.

The lineup features a mix of emerging and experienced comedians, including Kitti Nagy, Tauseef Parvez, Orlando, and Rupert Slade, promising a diverse range of humor and perspectives.

In addition to the main performances, the event also offers an open mic opportunity for aspiring comedians in Debrecen, giving participants the chance to try stand-up in front of a live audience.

Organizers encourage guests to come with a good mood and enjoy a fun, social evening. The event is part of an ongoing effort to bring more English-language cultural programs to the city’s growing international community.

More information about the event can be found here.