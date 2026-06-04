Debrecen Police seek bicycle theft suspect and ask for public assistance

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The Criminal Investigation Division of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation on suspicion of misdemeanor theft involving property of minor value.

According to the investigation, a bicycle was stolen from a bicycle storage area behind a shopping center in Debrecen on 5 May 2026.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department in person (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), or report information by calling +36 52 457 040, which is available 24 hours a day, the anonymous witness hotline at +36 80 555 111, or the free emergency number 112.

All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.

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