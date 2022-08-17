The police caught the man who wanted to rape a woman in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation due to a post circulating on a social media site. The post was about an attack. On the night of July 30, a man grabbed a young woman from behind in Erzsébet Street, then lifted her up and carried her for several meters. The victim started screaming and did everything she could to free herself from his attacker’s grip. Her efforts were successful, the man let her go, and then the woman ran away from the scene.

The investigators began a detailed investigation. Their work soon brought results, they identified a man from Hosszúpályi who, according to suspicion, could be linked to the commission of the crime.

The investigation also revealed that the attacker did not intend to rob the woman but wanted to satisfy his sexual desires.

On August 16, 2022, the criminal prosecutors together with the employees of the Cívis Public Area Support Sub-section arrested the 33-year-old offender. He made a detailed confession during the interrogation of the suspect, after which the investigators took him into criminal custody and submitted a motion for his arrest.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against the suspect due to the well-founded suspicion of attempted sexual violence.

police.hu