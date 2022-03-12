Two Cars Collided in Debrecen

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Two Cars Collided in Debrecen

Two cars crashed in Debrecen, at the intersection of Ady Endre road and Nagyerdei Blvd., on the morning of March 12th.

 

The accident was attended by professional firefighters from Debrecen who unplugged the vehicles. Ambulances also had to be alerted to the scene.


During the police scene investigation, buses 22 and 24 run on a diversion route.


Bus 22 to Vincellér street: Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus – Hadházi road – Public cemetery, main gate – original route


Bus 24 to the University: Public cemetery, main gate – Hadházi road – Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus – original route

civishir.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Traffic Accident Near Hajdúnánás

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Two Cars Collided in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

House Caught Fire in Újléta

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *