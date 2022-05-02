The Hajdú-Bihar police officers carried out a road traffic inspection with a drone

In order to improve traffic safety, the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters carried out a coordinated road traffic inspection on main road 42 on 28 April 2022.

In order to detect offenders more effectively, officers watched the most critical points in terms of road safety not only with civilian cars but also with drones. The drones made video recordings of the detected traffic situations and violations from a safe distance and position.

During the inspection, drivers were prosecuted for violating priority rules, failing to wear a seat belt, using a cell phone, and improper overtaking.

debreceninap.hu