Hungarian Central Statistical Office and University of Debrecen strengthen cooperation in education and research

The Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) and the University of Debrecen (DE) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration in education and research and development.

Under the agreement, KSH will provide professional support to university students and researchers, while the two institutions will launch joint projects in areas including artificial intelligence applications, data science, and the development of experimental statistics, the statistical office announced on Wednesday.

According to the statement, KSH will also assist students through consultations related to the preparation of theses and Scientific Students’ Associations (TDK) research projects.

As a precursor to the cooperation, representatives of KSH visited Debrecen in November 2025, where they became acquainted with educational programs, scientific initiatives, and innovative student start-ups at the Faculty of Informatics. Representatives of the University of Debrecen subsequently visited KSH headquarters in January this year.

KSH emphasized its commitment to expanding and deepening professional ties with higher education institutions. The office noted that such agreements contribute to strengthening statistical education and culture, improving data literacy and analytical skills, encouraging scientific dialogue, and promoting the effective application of the latest technologies.

(MTI)