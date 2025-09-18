yoUDay welcomes thousands as astronaut and stars take the stage in Debrecen

The Hungarian astronaut prepared a special surprise for the University of Debrecen’s spectacular academic year opening show on Wednesday evening: he sang and played guitar to a Tankcsapda song on the stage of Nagyerdei Stadium.

The ninth yoUDay brought a fantastic atmosphere, with thousands in the arena singing along to performances by ByeAlex és a Slepp, Bagossy Brothers Company, Dánielfy Gergő, Gudics Máté, and Nagy Bogi. Neither the early evening rain nor the chill discouraged the audience, and the stadium quickly filled. The welcome program featured talented Hungarian and international students of the university, including the Impact band, joined by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy, Chancellor Zoltán Bács, and Vice-Rector József Tőzsér, who performed the classic Gyöngyhajú lány.

After a countdown, historic university moments lit up the stage, accompanied by fanfares and the appearance of more than a hundred international students waving their home country flags. Speeches were delivered by Rector Szilvássy, György Kossa (chairman of the foundation’s board), Chancellor Bács, and Student Union president Kevin Németh.

Addressing the thousands of freshmen gathered, astronaut Tibor Kapu shared his personal journey: “I didn’t know what I wanted to become, and I ended up an astronaut. You are in the best place. Perseverance, a pure heart, and humility will lead you to your goals.” He then surprised the audience by performing Ez az a ház with two musician friends from Nyírmada.

Hosts Betti Gábor and Árpi Burai from FM90 Campus Radio introduced further stars with Debrecen ties, including Nagy Bogi and Dánielfy Gergő, who energized the crowd with songs like A szívem kék and Nem búcsúztam el. ByeAlex’s hits such as Fekete and Bangkok were sung by thousands in unison, while Megastar winner Gudics Máté, Antal Zita Melánia, Jennifer Szirota, and Fruzsi Erdős also performed, alongside Abrakazabra.

The 350-square-meter stage was filled with dancers from R&B Dance Debrecen, Feeling Dance Studio, DEAC cheerleaders, and the Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble, adding to the show’s grandeur. The Bagossy Brothers Company delivered their biggest hits, turning the stadium into a mass singalong.

The evening also featured the announcement of the first-ever Freshman of the Year, with eight finalists chosen from over 800 applicants. Winners received the symbolic UniPass Gold card, granting free access to all university events and next summer’s Campus Festival.

The two-hour show concluded with a giant laser display, followed by a Retro Party with 2000s hits by Abrakazabra, and afterparties at Nagyerdei Water Tower and HALL that lasted until dawn.

(unideb.hu)