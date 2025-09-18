Iconic nostalgic trams and trolleybuses return to the streets of Debrecen

On Sunday, September 21, the iconic “Bengáli” tram, the classic Ikarus 280T trolleybus, and the newest nostalgic trolley, the MAZ 103T, will be back in service.

Departure times from Nagyállomás:

FVV “Bengáli” tram

Line 1: 09:00, 09:48, 10:36, 14:36, 15:24, 16:12

Line 2: 11:18, 13:42

KCSV tram

Line 2: 11:20, 13:44

Ikarus 280T trolleybus

Line 4: 10:20, 11:20

MAZ 103T trolleybus

Line 3: 13:16

Line 3A: 17:20

Line 4: 14:20, 16:50

Line 5: 15:26

All rides are free of charge, except for the KCSV tram. The transport company reserves the right to make schedule changes.