Hello Szakma! – Over 80 exhibitors welcome visitors in Debrecen

Interactive programs, quizzes, hands-on activities, professions, job interviews – more than 80 exhibitors will welcome visitors at the 5th Hello Szakma! – Path to the Future exhibition and conference.

Over the two-day event at Debrecen’s Nagyerdei Stadium and its surroundings, visitors can explore three venues featuring key regional economic, educational, and community actors. This year’s highlighted partner is the Printing Industry Career in Debrecen initiative. Seven leading printing companies, in collaboration with the Debrecen Vocational Training Center (DSZC), work together to promote the printing industry programs launched at the Baross Gábor Technical School, Vocational School, and Dormitory for the 2025/26 academic year. During the event, the parties also signed a cooperation agreement.

At the press conference, László Pósán emphasized that if there is something that truly symbolizes Debrecen’s uniqueness, identity, and character, it is the Alföldi Nyomda (Alföld Printing House). The printing house represents both renewal and preservation. He highlighted the importance of handwriting knowledge alongside modern technology, emphasizing its role in preserving value. He also noted the importance of the printing industry in vocational training and expressed confidence that Debrecen will maintain this role, wishing organizers and participants effective communication and information opportunities through Hello Szakma.

Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa stated that it is essential for the city to offer a vision for young people: when they choose the right profession, the needs of the economy align with the training portfolio, allowing young people to succeed and find employment. Events like Hello Szakma are highly significant for a city’s future because they can be very persuasive. He praised the Debrecen Vocational Training Center for its recent achievements, describing it as a proactive organization that quickly responds to industrial and economic demands. He noted that leading companies are attracted to cities with a strong social base, which also applies to the printing industry. Barcsa emphasized the importance of nurturing the next generation of printing professionals and commended the creation of the printing cluster as a valuable initiative. He also highlighted Debrecen as an example of strong cooperation between education and the economy.

László Bertalan, Production Director at Alföldi Nyomda Zrt., welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of training future printing specialists, noting that students gain practical experience in real printing environments. He highlighted the industry’s constant challenges, including digital technologies, sustainability, and quality assurance, pointing out that printing now involves creative work on computer-controlled machines.

Erika Szarka, instructor and coordinator at Alföldi Nyomda Zrt., representing the Printing Industry Career in Debrecen, explained that the collaboration of seven companies aims to guide young people in building careers together with Baross School. Printing is still considered a shortage profession, and the cluster emphasizes that working together provides greater strength than working individually. She stressed that the printing industry remains a modern, forward-looking profession, and they hope more young people will discover it.

Sándor Szilágyi, Director General of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center, highlighted that the city’s recent economic development is exemplary and almost unmatched. The center has had to respond to new challenges, offering training in emerging sectors and professions and preparing skilled young professionals. He emphasized that Hello Szakma provides a vision for visitors, showcasing schools under the center and other institutions. Over the two days, 22 sectors and more than 90 professions will be presented, along with information on career opportunities and higher education paths. Szilágyi stressed that students represent the future, and the educational institutions collectively build that future in Debrecen, which is reflected at the event.

The Hello Szakma – Path to the Future career exhibition and conference will take place on September 29–30, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Debrecen’s Nagyerdei Stadium, welcoming students and anyone seeking new challenges.