CATL changes its plans: multiple battery types to be produced in Debrecen

Unpredictable fluctuations in raw material prices, the wavering demand for electric cars, and rapidly changing government regulations have forced CATL’s Debrecen plant to rethink its strategy, Totalcar reported.

Originally, the Debrecen factory was set to manufacture only three-component (NMC) lithium-ion batteries, but CATL has now decided to adapt its capacity flexibly so it can also produce cheaper LFP and emerging sodium-ion technologies. Demand in the European market is growing for more cost-efficient cells with alternative chemistries.

“Lithium-ion raw material prices have been fluctuating so heavily that it has destabilized the entire industry and shaken customer confidence. We must adapt,” confirmed Matt Shen, CATL’s regional manager for Europe.

At present, the factory employs 800 workers, but once mass production begins, the Debrecen plant will provide jobs for 8,000–9,000 people, making it one of the city’s largest industrial employers.