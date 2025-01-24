Top-tier education awaits at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen offers prospective students exceptional professors, talent development programs, high-quality clinical training sites, and state-of-the-art simulation laboratories. In addition to the integrated general medicine program, applicants can choose from one undergraduate and three master’s degree programs.

Admission to the general medicine program requires two advanced-level high school exams: one in biology and another in either physics or chemistry. The dean, however, recommends that aspiring physicians have a strong foundation in all natural sciences and mathematics, along with excellent English language skills, which are crucial during the program.

“Those who choose the medical profession need a solid foundation in the natural sciences, as this forms the basis of modern medicine. Proficiency in English is also essential for professional development, as the latest publications and scientific findings are presented in English,” highlighted László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen.

Applicants can earn up to 40 extra admission points for language certifications. Additionally, candidates have the opportunity to gain 50 bonus points during an oral entrance examination, similar to last year.

“In the oral examination, we are not assessing textbook knowledge. Instead, applicants are given a situational exercise, developed collaboratively by Hungary’s four medical schools, where they explain what they would do and why in a specific scenario. This is also an opportunity to discuss their motivations for wanting to become a doctor. Our goal is to select the most capable and dedicated candidates—those who are truly suited for a medical career,” explained Mátyus.

The dean emphasized that the oral exam also allows the faculty to identify students with exceptional abilities so they can be supported from the very beginning of their studies. Talent development plays a significant role at the faculty, with particular emphasis on student scientific activities.

“Our students participate in diverse, internationally recognized research projects, supported by our dedicated faculty members. Engaging in scientific work is essential not only for future researchers but also for students aiming to become better professionals through critical analysis of data and exposure to scientific methodologies,” added Mátyus.

The faculty boasts outstanding educators and excellent infrastructure. Students gain practical knowledge and develop their skills in high-quality clinical training sites, as well as in skill laboratories at the Department of Operative Techniques and Surgical Research and the Interactive Medical Training Center, where they learn to use modern equipment.

In addition to the integrated general medicine program, applicants can also enroll in the undergraduate program in medical diagnostic analytics or master’s programs in health psychology, clinical laboratory research, and molecular biology starting in September.

