Expanding opportunities in pharmacy education at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen (DE GYTK) continues to offer its popular traditional pharmacy program while expanding its portfolio with a master’s program in pharmaceutical research management. This year, the faculty is launching a pharmacy technician program and extending education opportunities to the DE Siófok Campus. Students at DE GYTK benefit from cutting-edge theoretical and practical training, unlocking unique career possibilities.

In an effort to ensure that as many young people as possible find their place in the world of pharmacy, DE GYTK constantly broadens its educational offerings. The new pharmacy technician program, for instance, provides a great option for those looking to enter the healthcare and pharmaceutical fields in a shorter timeframe.

“The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen is an excellent choice for those who wish to combine their interest in biology and chemistry with health sciences. Whether through supporting patients or promoting health, pharmacists have the opportunity to create real value every day,” said Dean Ildikó Bácskay, summarizing the advantages of the program.

The faculty offers students an unparalleled environment for learning. In May of last year, DE GYTK inaugurated a new building in the Vezér Street University Industrial Park, featuring modern classrooms, inviting communal spaces, and state-of-the-art laboratories. Reflecting the importance of healthy living, the campus includes a turf football field and plans to add outdoor ping-pong tables.

Debrecen’s pharmacy students can also enhance their education through exchange programs abroad. Incoming students are welcomed into a supportive community with an inspiring atmosphere, fostering close relationships with faculty and peers. The faculty’s environment and training are unmatched in Hungary.

“The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen offers more than a diploma. It provides a community that inspires, motivates growth, and lays a strong foundation for the future. If you’re seeking a career that brings recognition, stability, and the chance to improve others’ lives, DE GYTK is the place to be,” emphasized Dean Bácskay.

On average, 80 Hungarian and 30–40 international students begin their studies at the faculty each year. The diverse community, including students from abroad, provides an opportunity to learn about pharmacy practices in different cultures.

The faculty is staffed by renowned experts who not only teach but also mentor and support students to help them reach their full potential.

“One of our greatest strengths is our unique partnership with the National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center. This close collaboration allows our students to gain industrial experience during their university years. This partnership symbolizes the faculty’s mission to work closely with the health and pharmaceutical industries, ensuring students acquire the latest professional knowledge,” explained Bácskay.

Pharmacy knowledge traditionally offers stable employment and a secure future. Graduates from DE GYTK have numerous career paths to choose from, including direct patient interactions in community pharmacies, supporting treatments as part of hospital and clinical teams, engaging in innovation and R&D in the pharmaceutical industry, or working in regulatory drug supervision to maintain healthcare safety. Many alumni also find careers in the beauty industry, developing dermocosmetics or contributing to aesthetic treatments. For new graduates, clean, professional workplaces and diverse career opportunities are guaranteed.

(unideb.hu)