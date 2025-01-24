Graduation ceremony at the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen held its winter graduation ceremony on Saturday in the Ornate Courtyard of the Main Building. A total of 28 students successfully completed their final exams in law programs, including both full-time and correspondence courses. Additionally, 13 students graduated from the master’s program in European and International Business Law and the bachelor’s program in Judicial Administration, while 44 completed specialized further education courses.

During the ceremony, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Veronika Szikora, reflected on the faculty’s evolution into a comprehensive academic institution over the past century, offering education at all levels, from vocational training to doctoral studies. She highlighted the growing popularity of English-language LLM and doctoral programs alongside the Hungarian bachelor’s and master’s programs.

Szikora emphasized that the structure of the faculty’s programs allows for continued education and the acquisition of specialized knowledge even after graduation. Expanding and renewing specialized courses are available not only to law professionals but also to those from other fields.

“If you look at the plaques on the walls of the Ornate Courtyard, you’ll see the names of our former students who became role models and left a mark on history. One day, perhaps one of you will occupy a space there, though even if your name isn’t engraved for tourists to see, you’ll have countless opportunities to leave your signature in life, contributing to important solutions. The key is to always uphold integrity in your careers,” said Szikora.

The dean encouraged graduates to cherish their personal, familial, and friendly relationships, to remain open-minded, and to extend a helping hand to those in need.

“I wish for you to experience your profession as a calling and to draw strength from your successes for further development. Be proud of your time at the University of Debrecen, and in the future, return to your alma mater with your children to show them where you spent your university years,” she urged.

Tibor Kiss, the Vice Dean for Education, announced the results of the winter final exam period for the 2024/2025 academic year. A total of 28 candidates in full-time and correspondence law programs successfully completed their studies. Additionally, 5 students graduated from the master’s program in European and International Business Law, while 8 completed the bachelor’s program in Judicial Administration.

Specialized courses also saw graduates:

4 candidates completed the Mediation and Dispute Resolution program.

2 candidates completed the Consumer Protection Law program.

14 candidates completed the HR Law program.

22 candidates completed the Real Estate Law program.

After taking their oaths, the graduates received their diplomas. On behalf of the new graduates, Edit Oláh expressed gratitude.

Awards were also presented during the ceremony. Certificates of recognition were given to Veronika Almási, Renáta Baksa, Richárd Gólya, Edit Oláh, and Dalma Kocsner for their achievements in the University of Debrecen’s Talent Support Program.

The full ceremony can be rewatched by clicking here.

(unideb.hu)