Virtual Exhibitions at the University

Organized by the Cultural and Organizational Office of the Public Education Secretariat of the University of Debrecen, new exhibitions have become available in the digital space.



The exhibitions can also be viewed on site during the opening hours of the Galleries.

Date: Until 31st January, 2020

Program: Memorial exhibition of the painter Erika Barkó – The Infinite in a Moment

Venue: DOTE Gallery, Debrecen (98. Nagyerdei Blvd., Clinics)

A virtual tour of the exhibition and an online opening speech can be viewed here.

Date: Until 31st January, 2020

Program: 70th anniversary exhibition of the tapestry artist Kató Eger – Adoration

Venue: Life Science Gallery, Debrecen (1. Egyetem square)

A virtual gallery tour of the exhibition is available on the secretariat’s Facebook page.

