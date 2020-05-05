Help From Mental Healthcare Committee Debrecen

In case you need help, feel free to contact the Mental Healthcare Committee in Debrecen.

Here you can find their latest announcement:

“Through our last announcement, we shared with you how during the current and past year the Mental health committee of ISU has been putting alot of effort into improving the mental health services for international students.

We would like to share with you that a lot of developments on this aspect have been occurring lately. We are very glad and proud to see them finally being seriously approached by the authorities of the university.

As you already know, the official Mental health center of the University, DEMEK, responded to our requests and have shown support.Thus, Changes to the previous system and the services have been implemented.

We were infromed by the coordinator that they have updated their website in regards to the services they provide for international students, and a new facebook page is available now.The International students can find there further information regarding the service.

The coordinator of the program has informed us that they are working on further ideas.We reccomend you to follow them for updates, and for better communication as well as to have the opportunity to benifit from their services.

》Please make sure to visit their website for further information :

http:// www.lelkiero.unideb.hu/en/ home

》Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ demekmentalconsult/

》CONTACT INFORMATION AND APPOINTMENT:

mentalconsult@unideb.hu

❗If you have severe and urgent problems (e.g. suicidal thoughts or urge, hallucinations), please call an ambulance (112), or visit the ER.”

Source: MHC-ISU Facebook page

pixabay