Weather forecast: Minor cool down is coming

A minor cool down is expected for the next few days; warm spring weather comes back at the weekend.

On Monday, rain and wind are expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 2-10 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 15-17 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will also be cloudy and rainy. At night, there will be 3-11 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be around 14-20 Celsius degrees.

Cloudy and rainy weather continues on Wednesday. The lowest temperatures will be around 2-8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 10-17 Celsius degrees.

Thursday will be sunny; no precipitation is expected. At night, the temperatures will be between 2-8 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 19-23 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday is expected to be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be between 2-10 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 21-26 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will also be sunny; however, in some regions of the country, rain is also expected. At night, there will be 4 and 11 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 22-27 Celsius degrees.

Sunday is also expected to be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around 7-14 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 23-28 Celsius degrees.

