Welcome February with a bear carnival at Debrecen Zoo

Step into the enchanting world of winter’s farewell from February 1 to 3, where exotic animals, fun activities, and unforgettable memories await all ages. Dress up, join the festive spirit, and make this a magical weekend to remember!

February 1 – Saturday

Start your weekend with a mix of creativity and excitement!

10:30 – 11:00: Carnival Costume Contest

11:00 – 11:30: Carnival Fun with Réti Tibi bácsi

11:30 – 15:00: Teddy Bear Hospital

13:00 – 15:00: Let’s Sew a Teddy! – Craft Workshop

All-Day Activities (10:00 – 15:00):

Exhibition: Bear World – Life Scenes

Meet the Bear Family at the Samburu Panorama Terrace

Take fun Family Bear Selfies

Explore the Adoption Point

Creative Paws:

Face Painting

Mask and Costume Making

Candle Dipping

Bear-Themed Play Corner

Bear Delights:

Honey from Tamási Apiary

Dobi Gingerbread

Bear-Themed Books

February 2 – Sunday

Continue the carnival spirit with more family fun and bear-themed adventures!

10:00 – 14:00: Let’s Sew a Teddy! – Craft Workshop

10:30 – 11:00: Favorite Bear Contest

11:00 – 12:00: Puppet Show – Grumpy Bear’s Carnival

12:00 – 15:00: Teddy Bear Hospital

13:00 – 15:00: Little Bear Tales – Storytelling Sessions

All-Day Activities (10:00 – 15:00):

Enjoy the same delightful exhibitions, creative activities, and bear-themed treats as Saturday.

February 3 – Monday

Delve deeper into the wonders of the animal kingdom with special programs featuring exotic animals:

09:30: Brown Bear Watching – Traditional Weather Predictions

10:00: Red Panda Feeding Show

10:30: Coati Feeding Show

11:45: Raccoon Feeding Show

13:00 – 14:30: All About Bears – A guided session with expert presentations

