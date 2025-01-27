Welcome February with a bear carnival at Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

Step into the enchanting world of winter’s farewell from February 1 to 3, where exotic animals, fun activities, and unforgettable memories await all ages. Dress up, join the festive spirit, and make this a magical weekend to remember!

February 1 – Saturday
Start your weekend with a mix of creativity and excitement!

10:30 – 11:00: Carnival Costume Contest
11:00 – 11:30: Carnival Fun with Réti Tibi bácsi
11:30 – 15:00: Teddy Bear Hospital
13:00 – 15:00: Let’s Sew a Teddy! – Craft Workshop
All-Day Activities (10:00 – 15:00):

Exhibition: Bear World – Life Scenes
Meet the Bear Family at the Samburu Panorama Terrace
Take fun Family Bear Selfies
Explore the Adoption Point
Creative Paws:
Face Painting
Mask and Costume Making
Candle Dipping
Bear-Themed Play Corner
Bear Delights:
Honey from Tamási Apiary
Dobi Gingerbread
Bear-Themed Books

February 2 – Sunday
Continue the carnival spirit with more family fun and bear-themed adventures!

10:00 – 14:00: Let’s Sew a Teddy! – Craft Workshop
10:30 – 11:00: Favorite Bear Contest
11:00 – 12:00: Puppet Show – Grumpy Bear’s Carnival
12:00 – 15:00: Teddy Bear Hospital
13:00 – 15:00: Little Bear Tales – Storytelling Sessions
All-Day Activities (10:00 – 15:00):
Enjoy the same delightful exhibitions, creative activities, and bear-themed treats as Saturday.

February 3 – Monday
Delve deeper into the wonders of the animal kingdom with special programs featuring exotic animals:

09:30: Brown Bear Watching – Traditional Weather Predictions
10:00: Red Panda Feeding Show
10:30: Coati Feeding Show
11:45: Raccoon Feeding Show
13:00 – 14:30: All About Bears – A guided session with expert presentations

