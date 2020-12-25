Border police summary in Hajdú-Bihar county

Police have taken action against two border violators in the past 12 hours.

Officers serving in the border section of Hajdú-Bihar County arrested two border violators in one case between 17:30 and 24:30 on 24 December 2020 and at 5:30 on 25 December 2020 in Biharkeresztes. The men waiting at the train station declared themselves to be Afghan citizens and could not provide credible proof of the legality of their stay in Hungary.

In accordance with the current Hungarian legislation, the two men were brought to the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office by the police, and their interrogation is in progress.