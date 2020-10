In case you like handmade products and want to buy food locally, then visit today’s Kert Market between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Venue: 16. Baross Gábor street, Debrecen

Program: Halloween Kert Market with many local artists and creators. Visitors can buy accessories, local food, handmade designer products and many more at Debrecen’s first “environmentally conscious market”.

Please, wear a mask at the market and try to keep the 1,5 m distance from others.