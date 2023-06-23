Agrometeorology: the heat arrived in time to promote ripening

The mostly sunny, dry and warm weather of the past few days created favorable conditions for cereals in different stages of ripening and for rapeseed, but summer crops also benefited from the heat, the National Meteorological Service wrote in its agrometeorological analysis.



They wrote: in the previous week, mainly the eastern half of the country was irrigated by rains and showers, but a significant amount fell only in the Upper Tisza region until Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, in the second half of the day, wetter air masses arrived from the northwest, and until Thursday morning, violent thunderstorms formed in several places in the area of the North Central Mountains, the Great Plains and Budapest. The spatial spread of precipitation was also very large, with 30-50 millimeters falling in some places. After the cooler days of the second half of last week, the temperature started to rise sharply from Sunday, and at the beginning of the week, the first heat wave of the year arrived with maximum values between 30-34 degrees Celsius.

The autumn crops are mostly in good condition, rapeseed, wheat, barley and rye are in different stages of ripening. The weather of the past few weeks had a favorable effect on their development, sufficient moisture was available in the soil, but the high heat did not shorten the flowering and seed formation phase either. At the same time, the pathogens also multiplied rapidly on the often wet leaves in the dense stands, they pointed out. In some places, there are signs that have fallen due to the heavy rain. The warm weather has now arrived just in time to promote ripening.

According to the agrometeorological analysis of the meteorological service, the heat and sunshine were also good for corn and sunflower, and the stocks are growing nicely. Depending on the time of sowing, variety and agro-technique, there are quite big differences in size between the fields, but the sunflower is already in star status in more and more places.

(MTI)